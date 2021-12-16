If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are looking to make a proposal to hire the services of Polish international, Kacper Kozlowski.

According to Super Express Sport, the Reds and Brighton have been interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder, who plays for Pogon Szczecin.

News – Liverpool could close signing for £34million – Player wants Anfield Move

The Polish media outlet have mentioned that the Seagulls are willing to offer £8million to sign the teenage sensation but they face heavy competition from the Anfield club, who are prepared to agree his signing by paying a fee of £10million.

It is further stated that after securing his signing, Liverpool would agree to let the player return to Pogon Szczecin on loan for the remainder of the 2021-2022 campaign. Head coach, Kosta Runjaic, would like the midfielder to stay at least until the end of the season.

Kozlowski is naturally a central midfielder but he can effectively play in the CAM role if needed as well. As far as this season is concerned, so far, in 12 league starts, he has netted 3 goals and provided 4 assists for his club, who are just a couple of points behind leaders Lech Poznan.

The youngster made his debut for the senior national side back in March this year, he even made two appearances at the European Championships and thus far, he has provided 3 assists in 6 games (just 1 start).

Poland will face Russia in the semi finals of the WC qualification play off in March 2022 and Kozlowski could be part of the squad.

At Anfield, Klopp has ample quality and depth in the center of the park. We have experienced players like Milner, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Ox and Keita and youngsters like Jones, Elliott and Morton.

In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should splash £10million to sign another midfielder in the form of Kacper Kozlowski.