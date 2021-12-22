Big changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester

Liverpool only earned a single point in the last Premier League game vs Tottenham and next up, tonight, they will face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter final contest.

Several stars are missing after contracting COVID-19. Keeping in view that we are in an intense period and Klopp cannot afford injuries, we can expect big changes in the squad that started against Spurs at the weekend.

Top stars could be rested and B team might be fielded by the German manager. We take a look at Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs the Foxes:

Defense & GK

As far as the central defense is concerned, England international, Joe Gomez could return in place of Joel Matip and he would likely start with French starlet, Ibrahima Konate. Kelleher should replace Alisson to start in the goal.

In the right back position, Neco Williams should replace Alexander-Arnold. On the other hand, with Robertson out suspended, Greek star, Tsimikas must start in the LB role.

Midfield

Keita needs a run of games to return to form and the Guinean should retain his place in the center of the park. Veteran James Milner must be rested and in his place, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should return to partner young Tyler Morton in the midfield.

Attack

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane will likely be rested against the King Power outfit. Firmino should return to start in the False No. 9 role. On the other hand, Gordon and Minamino may feature in the wide attacking positions for the Reds.