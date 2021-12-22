Liverpool have been after Polish international Piotr Zielinski for a very long time and once again, the midfielder is linked with the Reds.

According to Calcio Mercato, Zielinski is one of the best midfielders in the Serie A and he has been in top form this season. Therefore, he is wanted by big clubs and Liverpool are favorites.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders have followed the 27-year-old from the time he used to play for Udinese, Jurgen Klopp values him a lot and now, the Reds are in first place to finally secure his signing.

His current contract with the Naples based side will expire in 2024 and CM claim that president Aurelio de Laurentiis is hoping that the long term deal would ward off interest of the big clubs.

The 66-capped international scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium outfit in the last campaign. As far as this season is concerned, so far, he has directly contributed in 10 league goals (5 goals and 5 assists) under the management of Luciano Spalletti, whose side are currently four points behind league leaders and reigning champions Inter Milan.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool sold Marko Grujic to Porto and allowed Gini Wijnaldum to move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Reds have not replaced the duo as yet.

Zielinski is a versatile player, who can effectively play as a DM, CM and even as an AM if needed. As per reports this month (TVP Sport), the Polish star is valued at around 60 million euros (£51million).

Klopp has got more than a few quality midfielders at his disposal but no one has been able to regularly contribute in goals for the club. In such a situation, should Liverpool move to finally sign Piotr Zielinski?