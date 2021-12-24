Liverpool have quality and depth in the central midfield with stars like Thiago, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Jones, Elliott, Morton and skipper Henderson around.

However, none of the above mentioned players have been able to score and create goals on regular basis for the Anfield side. Therefore, Klopp is looking for a versatile talent and the name of Jude Bellingham is in the lime light.

Earlier this month, Mirror Sport revealed that the Merseysiders are favorites to hire the services of the England international and Klopp is not put off by the massive fee required to secure his signature from Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund.

Former goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, has backed the Reds to break the bank in order to sign the teenage sensation who could serve the club for the long term. The 43-year-old stated (Football Insider):

“Oh, wow, what a statement that would be (for Liverpool). He’s got loads of games under his belt for Dortmund and a few for Birmingham. Then you look and he’s got 10 or 12 England caps, what a signing that would be by the way. It’s a long-term thing. He’s only 18. He is unbelievable now so imagine how much he could improve under Jurgen Klopp.”

“Even if Liverpool were to pay £100million for him, he could easily stay for 10 years. Then you are paying £10million per season for a player who is going to be one of the best in the world. Obviously there are wages and everything else but that’s a no brainer for me. It would be really exciting if Liverpool could get that one over the line.”

The 18-year-old has already played 70 games for the senior Dortmund signed and has already earned 10 caps for England. He can play anywhere in the center of the park and this term, so far, the youngster has netted 3 goals and provided 9 assists for BvB.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £100million to agree signing of Jude Bellingham?