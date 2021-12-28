Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Leicester

Manchester City seem unstoppable at the moment and Liverpool need to get back to winning ways tonight in order to put pressure on the Sky Blues in the title race.

The Reds’ game vs Leeds was postponed at the weekend and they will collide against Leicester City after knocking them out of the League Cup few days back.

The good news for the Merseysiders is that stars players are fit to feature vs the Foxes. The likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and record signing Virgil van Dijk were absent after contracting the coronavirus and Klopp has confirmed (LFC) that the trio and young Jones are available.

In the goal, Alisson would return to replace Kelleher and in front of him, the likes of Van Dijk and Matip could start in the central defense. Alexander-Arnold should return to feature in the RB role, on the other hand, with Robertson suspended, Tsimikas must start again in the left back position.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Fabinho would start as the main defensive midfielder and in front of him, skipper Jordan Henderson should play with Spaniard Thiago in the center of the park,

In the attack, Mohamed Salah should return to start on the right wing and Sadio Mane would return to feature on the left flank. Moreover, Portuguese international, Diogo Jota, might replace Roberto Firmino to start in the False No. 9 role for Klopp.

Brendan Rogders started his B team vs Man City and they were hammered. We can expect the key stars to return tonight for the Foxes. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Leicester: