Liverpool are linked with a number of midfielders and lately, the name of Federico Valverde has been brought up by the Spanish media.

According to El Nacional, the Reds plan to do business with Real Madrid in near future and they will offer a mammoth fee of 90 million euros in order to secure the signing of the Uruguayan international.

The Spanish media outlet have claimed that the South American midfielder is not happy with his situation at the Bernabeu and that is why his future is up in the air.

Valverde was a regular started under the management of former boss Zinedine Zidane. Last season, he had injury hit campaign with the Los Blancos, still, he remained an important player for the French coach. However, things have changed for worse since the arrival of Ancelotti.

So far, the 23-year-old has only started 10 games in the La Liga for Madrid and Ancelotti has preferred veterans like Kroos and Modric in the center of the park. It is stated that the 35-capped Uruguay is not satisfied and with options like Liverpool there, he is considering leaving the Spanish giants.

El Nacional claim that the Reds have contacted the player and made him aware that they will offer him a decent salary and an important role in the squad.

Valverde is a versatile midfielder, he does not often score/create goals but he is an energetic player who likes to press, win the ball, maintain possession and dictate play in the center. We had a player like him in the form of Wijnaldum and the Dutchman has not been replaced at Anfield as yet.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £76million to secure the signing of Federico Valverde?