Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet last night but Liverpool let slip a two goal lead and only got a single point vs Chelsea. They need more than a miracle to beat Man City in the title race.

The African duo will now be absent for a while due to their participation in the AFCON. In such a scenario, the Reds need to improve their attack this month and reports are linking them with Jarrod Bowen.

Last month, Liverpool Echo reported that the Merseysiders are interested in signing the West Ham star and lately, former Goal Keeper, current pundit, Paddy Kenny has claimed that Liverpool could get his signing done if they offer a fee if £60million. The 43-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think if you look at his form, his ability and how important he is to Liverpool you are looking at £50million. Maybe even £60million, West Ham do not need to sell. That’s the key thing here, so it could take that for a bid to be accepted. He’s brilliant and he could go on to be an England player as well so there is even more money added on.”

The Hammers are currently 5th in the Premier League table, only a point behind Arsenal, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot. Bowen has been highly influential for the London club under the management of David Moyes.

In the current campaign, so far, the 25-year-old attacker, who mainly plays as a right winger, has started 23 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 15 goals (5 goals and 10 assists).

Back in November 2021, the speedy attacker provided 2 assists to help West Ham hand Liverpool their first defeat of the campaign.

In the absence of Salah and Mane, the likes of Origi and Minamino would be required to step up. The duo have done well this term when given the chance but the drop in quality is massive.

In your view, should the Reds offer £60million to sign Jarron Bowen?