Liverpool have done well when the likes of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson have started in the center of the park but they have mostly dropped points when the combination has not been there.

The Reds did not replace Wijnaldum in the summer, they now seem to lack depth in the midfield and the department must be improved in this winter transfer window.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are seriously looking to improve the midfield in January and Barcelona starlet Gavi is on their wishlist.

According to El Nacional, Klopp’s Liverpool are not joking and they are prepared to activate the release clause to secure the signing of the Spanish international. This means that the Reds are willing to agree a fee of 50 million euros (£42million) to get the player to Anfield.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the Catalan giants have been trying to agree a new contract with the 17-year-old player that will increase the release clause to 500 million euros but the process has dragged on for far too long.

Barca want to raise his salary but it is stated that the club can only afford such a deal after selling players. Klopp likes Gavi, the German boss wants to take advantage of the situation and has asked Liverpool to sign the youngster by activating the £42million clause.

The teenage sensation has so far started 13 games in the La Liga this term, scored a goal and provided 3 assists. He is admired by La Roja manager, Luis Enrique, who has already handed him four starts for his nation.

At Anfield, veteran Milner is not a game changer and I think Keita and Ox have had enough opportunities to prove themselves but have not been consistent enough. Therefore, things should be improved in the center of the park.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £42million to agree the deal for Gavi?