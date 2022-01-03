Liverpool do have a game in hand but are already eleven points behind Man City and they need a big winning run to have any chance of winning the title this season.

The dilemma is that for the next few games, the Reds will be without two of their top scoring players in the form of Salah and Mane and therefore, the attack must be strengthened this month.

Once again, the name of Ousmane Dembele is in the lime light. The French international’s current deal with Barca will expire in the summer and the Catalan club have given up on renewing is contract.

According to a recent report covered by ABC, the Les Bleus star, who currently earns a salary of around 20 million euros a year i.e. £320,000-a-week and has demanded the Nou Camp outfit to double his wages. However, the talks have collapsed.

The ideal situation for Barca would be to sell him in the January transfer window and according to El Nacional, Liverpool are big favourites and ready to sign Dembele this month. It is stated that the Reds can offer him an ambitious project and can also pay him well.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is confident that the club will bring someone to improve the offense in the winter transfer window and the German has been a huge admirer of Dembele. It is stated that a fee of 10 million euros could be paid for the the 24-year-old star.

The World Champion was a hit at Dortmund but he has not been able to shine in Spain due to consistent injury problems. Moreover, his disciplinary record is poor as well. Lately, Sport have labeled him as a mercenary who only plays for money.

Keeping in view the current situation at Anfield, we definitely do not need to sign an injury prone player. In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Ousmane Dembele?