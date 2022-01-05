Liverpool are consistently linked with top wide attacking stars as they look to find players who can cover in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

As per recent reports, the name of Arnaut Danjuma is once again in the focus. Back in November 2021, Fabrizio Romano stated that the Reds love the winger but will find it hard to lure him in the January window.

News – From Italy – Liverpool to move with force to sign £60million South American

More recently, according to Spanish source, Liverpool have readied a bid worth 45 million euros (£37.5million) to sign the Dutch international, who is wanted by manager Jurgen Klopp, this month.

In the summer transfer window, Villareal paid a fee of £21.3million (Sky Sports News) to sign the Netherlands attacker from Burnemouth and it is stated that the Yellow Submarine would not like to sell their prized asset in the middle of the campaign.

Thus far, Danjuma performances have been brilliant for the Spanish side. In 10 La Liga starts, he has netted 5 goals and also provided 2 assists. On the other hand, in the UEFA Champions League, he has so far directly contributed in 5 goals (4 goals and 1 assist) in as many starts.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England shot stopper, Paul Robinson, has tipped the 24-year-old winger to be a hit at Anfield. The 42-year-old praised the player and told Football Insider:

“I have been really impressed with him at Villarreal. He’s been brilliant under Unai Emery in a team that has done really well in recent years. I don’t think he is a player who would improve Liverpool’s starting XI straight away though. There is a lot of games for a club like Liverpool though so he would have a role to play. He would not be one of the first names on the team sheet but he is certainly a player who would add value to their squad. I could see him fitting into Klopp’s style of play. I think he’d do well.”

For the senior national side, so far, the ex Cherries man has scored 2 goals and provided an assist in 3 starts. Danjuma is mainly a left winger but he can also play effectively as a center forward if needed.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £37.5million to sign him in January?