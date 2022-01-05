Liverpool have problems in the midfield department that must be resolved soon but for now, their priority should be to improve the attack in the absence of Salah and Mane, who have netted 33 goals (combined) so far this term.

In such a scenario, reports indicate that Jurgen Klopp is once again interested in hiring the services of Ousmane Dembele, who could leave Barcelona this month.

News – From Italy – Liverpool to move with force to sign £60million South American

According to a report covered by El Nacional, Liverpool have submitted a swap offer to send Naby Keita, who is valued at 30 million euros, to the Catalan giants in order to sign the French attacking midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Paris Saint-Germain are offering him a big deal to move to France on a bosman, however, the Anfield club want to secure his signature now and an exchange for Keita could get the deal over the line.

Keita was signed by the Reds in 2018 and since moving to England, the Guinean international has been in and out of the squad due to consistent injury concerns that have not let him settle. Similarly, Dembele has mostly been on the treatment table since moving to Spain in 2017.

In the current campaign, our African midfielder has only managed to start 6 games in the Premier League. On the other hand, the Les Bleus playmaker returned to fitness in November 2021 and has only started 4 games in all competitions for Barca.

The 24-year-old was wanted by Klopp back in 2016 (FFT) but the player decided to join Dortmund and he directly contributed in over 30 goals in his only season with the German side.

The £192,000-a-week playmaker (Marca) was part of the national team squad that lifted the World Cup in 2018 under the management of Didier Deschamps. In your view, should Liverpool swap Keita for Dembele?