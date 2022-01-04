Liverpool have dropped points in their last three league games and for the next few games, the Reds will be without key players like Salah and Mane, who have left the team to participate in the African Cup of Nations.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Anfield club are looking to strengthen the wide attacking positions in the absence of their superstar duo.

The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have rarely played for us, they have scored some crucial goals but Jurgen Klopp needs better players.

According to a report published by Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Merseysiders are convinced to launch moves to sign two quality wingers in order to improve the offense in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who will turn 30 this year.

The well known Italian news source have claimed that Liverpool have identified Brazilian international, Raphinha (25), and Dutch star, Danjuma (24), as worthy players and are going to move with force to sign them. Our focus is on the South American, who has proved his worth in the Premier League with Leeds United.

In his debut PL campaign, the Samba star started 26 games under the management of Marcelo Bielsa and directly contributed in 15 goals. (6 goals and 9 assists). As far as this season is concerned, so far, in 17 league appearances, he has scored 8 goals and provided an assist.

For the senior national side, the former Sporting CP attacker, who can effectively play on either flank, has netted 2 goals and provided as many assists in just 3 starts thus far.

Raphinha’s current contract with the Whites will expire in 2024. Lately, reports have suggested that he is also wanted by Bayern Munich and valued at £60million (Marca).

In your view, should Liverpool offer £60million to sign Raphinha from Leeds?