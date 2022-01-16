Liverpool have been linked with Uruguayan international and Barcelona starlet, Ronald Araujo, in the past few weeks and the latest reports are interesting.

According to an update provided by Sport today (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have already called to inquire about signing the South American defender, who will be out of contract in 18 months.

The famous Spanish media outlet have claimed that the Catalan giants want to hold on to their prized asset by offering him a new deal. However, it is stated that the two parties are not close to reaching an agreement and work needs to be done.

It is stated that the 22-year-old center half is happy at the Nou Camp but wants to be properly recognized. His agent, Edmundo Kabchi, is planning to meet the Barca officials and make it clear that his client wants a fair salary, not far from what the teammates of his age are getting.

Sport claim that Liverpool are ready to pay a good transfer fee and agree lucrative terms, much more than Barcelona could offer, to sign Araujo. As far as the market value is concerned, last month, El Nacional revealed that the former Rentistas boy is rated at £33.4million.

The 5-capped international is now a regular starter under the management of Xavi Hernandez and this term, so far, he has netted 2 goals in 15 La Liga appearances.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Apart from the young Frenchman, Klopp already has central defenders like Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Phillips at his dispoal.

Therefore, in my view, the Reds really do not need to sign another center back unless they offload one or two players first. In your view, should Liverpool agree lucrative terms to sign £33.4million-rated Ronald Araujo?