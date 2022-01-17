Liverpool were heavily linked with a move to sign Portuguese international and Lille midfielder, Renato Sanches, in the summer transfer window but the move could not happen.

O Jogo revealed that the Reds were in pole position to lure the Seleccao star but he suffered a mojor injury after the opening Ligue 1 fixture and therefore, the player ended up staying.

Now, as per a report covered by El Nacional yesterday, Barcelona have been interested in the player but after the departure of Koeman, the 24-year-old has ruled out a move to the Catalan giants and he would prefer to move to the Merseysiders.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool are now the big favorites to secure his signature. It is stated that the winner of the 2016 Golden Boy award could soon be at Anfield. Talks are at an advanced stage and the move is close to materializing.

Sanches’ current contract with Lille will expire in the summer of 2023 and the Catalan outlet have claimed that it would take a fee of about 30 million euros (£25million) to hire him.

The 32-capped international is a versatile central midfielder, who can effectively play in the attack as well. He was a key member of the Portugal side that won the European Championships in 2016, moreover, he was also impressive under Santos at Euro 2020.

However, at club level, his performances have been highly inconsistent. On the other hand, he has been injury prone as well. The former Benfica boy only started 14 games in Lille’s title winning last campaign.

Since returning from injury, he has netted a goal and provided an assist in 7 starts in the Ligue 1.

In your view, should Liverpool, who have to strengthen the midfield, bid £25million to finally sign Renato Sanches?