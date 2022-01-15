Liverpool were linked with several quality midfielders in the summer transfer window but ended up signing no one despite letting Marko Grujic and Gini Wijnaldum leave.

French international, Eduardo Camavinga, was wanted at Anfield but the youngster opted to join Real Madrid. Now, reports suggest that he is regretting the decision.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool will return to move to finally sign the Les Bleus central midfielder, who is not happy with his current situation at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that the 19-year-old opted to move to the Los Blancos hoping to play first-team football under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has mainly been a bench warmer because the Italian boss has preferred veterans like Kroos and Modric in the starting XI.

Camavinga can effectively play in multiple midfield positions but this season, so far, he has only managed to start 5 games in the La Liga for the leaders. On the other hand, he was handed only a single start in the UEFA Champions League group stage (vs FC Sheriff).

In such a scenario, El Nacional claim that the teenage sensation, who rejected the Reds in the summer, would not dare say no now and will accept a move to Anfield.

Real Madrid paid a fee of 31 million euros to sign the versatile starlet from Ligue 1 side, Rennes, and it is stated that the 13-time European Champions would not settle for any fee less than £46m (55 million euros) in order to sell the 3-capped international.

Jurgen Klopp does need to strengthen his midfield department and Eduardo Camavinga could be the one to replace Dutch star, Wijnaldum, at Anfield.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £46m to finally sign him?