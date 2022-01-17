If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig playmaker, Christopher Nkunku, to improve their attack.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the Reds are looking to lure a long term replacement for Sadio Mane and the French attacker is considered the perfect solution.

The news outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is looking at wingers like Luis Diaz, Arnaut Danjuma and Jeremy Doku but Nkunku could be the one to secure a move to Liverpool. It is stated that the possibility of striking a 50 million euros deal (£41.7million) is getting bigger and bigger.

Liverpool lured Sadio Mane from Southampton back in 2016 and in his debut season, he was named the Player of the Year by the club. The Senegalese international was Liverpool’s best attacker in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The Merseysiders won the Champions League in 2018-19 campaign and Mane was the only LFC attacker to make the UCL Best XI and the PFA Team of the Year. He also ended up winning the African Player of the Year award. On the other hand, in the 2019-20 PL winning campaign, the ex Saints man was once again the only Liverpool attacker to be part of the PFA Team of the Year.

However, in the last year and a half, his performances have been inconsistent. On the other hand, he will turn 30 in April and therefore, a long term replacement must be signed at some point.

Nkunku can effectively play on either flank but he has mainly excelled at Leipzig in the No.10 position behind the center forward.

In 18 Bundesliga starts, the 24-year-old has directly contributed in as many goals (9 goals and 9 assists). In 6 Champions League appearances this term, he has netted 7 goals and provided 2 assists. Moreover, in the DFB Pokal, so far, in 2 games he has scored a goal and provided an assist as well.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £41.7million to secure the signing of Christopher Nkunku?