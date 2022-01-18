Liverpool have been linked with several attacking players this month and one of them is Colombian winger, Luis Diaz.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are favorites to hire the services of the South American star, who has been fantastic for Porto this term.

Last week, A Bola reported that the Merseysiders seem willing to open their purse and make a bid to sign the former Junior FC star from the Primeira Liga side.

As per the latest update provided by El Nacional today, Liverpool are leading to agree the signing of Diaz after Barcelona boss, Xavi Hernandez, rejected the chance to lure the winger.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the attacker, who turned 25 few days back, could end up moving to Anfield. The six-time European Champions are negotiating and can pay the asking price to secure his signing in the January transfer window.

El Nacional claim that the valuation of the player is 30 million euros. The rating is way too low for the in-form Dragons star. His current deal will expire in 2024, it has a release clause of £66.9million and in Portugal, reports (JN) have suggested that the only way to sign him in winter is by activating the clause.

In the current season, the 31-capped international, who was the joint top scorer at the Copa America, has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese leaders so far and directly contributed in 21 goals (15 goals and 6 assists).

With Salah and Mane active on international duty, Klopp needs a top winger in the January transfer window. Should the German boss be allowed to spend £66.9million to sign Luis Diaz?