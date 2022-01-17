Liverpool are constantly linked with midfielders and once again, the name of Youri Tielemans is on the radar at Anfield.

According to a story published by El Nacional, Leicester have been unable to agree a new deal with the Belgian international, whose current contract will expire in 2023.

The Catalan news source have reported that the Merseysiders and Real Madrid like the Foxes star and are ready to move in to hire his services.

It is stated that Jurgen Klopp is preparing a bid worth 40 million euros (£33m) to sign the former Monaco and Anderlecht man but Leicester are not prepared to sell their prized asset to a Premier League rival. Therefore, the Los Blancos have a better chance of getting the signing done.

The 24-year-old star is one of the most complete midfielders around. He is naturally a creative central midfielder, who has proved to be effective in the attacking third and also as a deep lying playmaker cum play breaker whenever needed.

Last season, the ex Ligue 1 star netted 9 goals and provided 6 assists under the management of former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers. Tielemans scored a sublime long range goal to win Leicester the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 47-capped Belgian has started 20 games for the King Power outfit and directly contributed in 9 goals (6 goals and 3 assists).

Liverpool have several quality midfielders but they lack a player who can take some of the goal-scoring burden away from our forwards.

In your view, is Youri Tielemans good enough to improve the midfield at Anfield?