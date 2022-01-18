The likes of Firmino, Salah and Mane have served Liverpool brilliantly in the last five years but sooner rather than later, the Merseysiders have to improve the squad for the future.

In 2020, the Reds signed Diogo Jota, who has proved to be a fantastic player, more than capable of replacing Bobby at Anfield. However, there is no one good enough in the team to take the place of Mane/Salah in the starting XI.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will be looking to amplify the quality of their attacking department and once again, they could move in to hire the services of Jarrod Bowen, who has been in top-class form for West Ham United this season.

The famous media outlet claim that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the English winger, who was on the radar at Anfield last summer. However, the Reds did not receive any favorable offer to offload Divock Origi and the German manager was unable to secure Bowen.

This term, the 25-year-old star has so far started 26 games in all competitions for the Hammers and directly contributed in 19 goals (9 goals and 10 assists). In the last 5 Premier League fixtures, he has scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists.

The good news for the supporters is that the player is open to moving to Anfield. Last week, Football Insider reported that Bowen is keen to join the Reds in the summer transfer window.

As per The Daily Express, after top performances for the London side this season, the former Hull City winger’s market value has risen to around £50million.

Lack of quality depth is a major concern at Liverpool. Owners, Fenway Sports Group, have kept their pockets tight in the last couple of years and they really need to back Klopp with ample funds to strengthen the squad.

