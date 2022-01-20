Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League by beating Brentford at the weekend.

After a comfortable victory over the Bees, the Reds will face Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final tonight. The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Who will come out on top to face Chelsea in the final?

As far as the team news is concerned, the Merseysiders have confirmed that former Gunner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who netted a goal and suffered an injury on Sunday, will miss the game against the north Londoners. We take a look at the probable starting XI.

Goalie and Defenders

In the goal, Alisson Becker made his debut in the League Cup vs Arsenal and kept a clean sheet, moreover, he had nothing much to do vs Brentford. So, the Brazilian could start again in the goal.

In front of the shot stopper, the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip and Robertson may start again. Robbo is in line to make his 20th appearance for the club.

Midfielders

Thiago Alcantara is still out injured, on the other hand, Harvey Elliott has returned to full training but still isn’t match fit. So, we can expect the likes of Fabinho, Jones and skipper Henderson to start in the center of the park.

Forwards

With Origi injured and Salah and Mane on international duty. Jota and Firmino should retain their starting positions in the front-line. Japanese international, Takumi Minamino, should replace injured Oxlade-Chamberlain to start vs the Gunners.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting XI to face Arsenal: