Liverpool have mostly operated with a False No.9 under the management of Jurgen Klopp and they really need a quality out and out center forward.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Reds are linked with French U21 starlet and Nantes forward, Randal Kolo Muani. We take a look at the transfer saga.

News – Liverpool have solid interest in signing £33.3million star – Prepared to offer contract

Earlier this month, famous German source, Bild, reported that Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the striker, who is also on the radar of Frankfurt and can be lured for free in the summer because his contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire on June 30th, 2022.

More recently, Sport Bild, have covered a story (via Sport Witness) claiming that the French club want to sell the player in the January transfer window so as to avoid his departure on a bosman in the summer. In such a scenario, they are pushing him to agree a move to Liverpool, who are interested in hiring his services.

It is stated that Frankfurt have been trying to secure his signature for some time but Nantes threaten to report them to FIFA over making illegal contact with Kolo Muani.

The 23-year-old center forward directly contributed in 17 goals (9 goals and 8 assists) in 35 league starts in the last campaign for Nantes. As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, in 21 appearances (all competitions), the youngster has netted 7 goals and also provided 3 assists.

As per famous French news outlet, RMC Sport, Nantes agreed a deal worth 9 million euros (£7.5million) with German Bundesliga side, SC Freiburg, but the striker decided against completing the move.

So, £7.5million would be enough for Liverpool to strike the deal with the Ligue 1 side but should Klopp, who needs to strengthen his offense this month, convince the player to move to Anfield?