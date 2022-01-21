Liverpool need to improve the attack of their first team in the current transfer window but reports suggest that they are interested in strengthening the youth squad.

According to French journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool want French starlet, Ismael Gharbi and have submitted an offer to secure his signing from Paris Saint-Germain.

Hawkins claims that the 17-year-old playmaker’s priority is to stay with the French giants but he wants to feature more and is not happy with the playing time.

The teenage sensation is naturally a central attacking midfielder but he can effectively play on either flank as well. He made his debut for the senior PSG side last month in the Trophee des Champions final vs Lille. He only featured for 9 minutes in the contest that the reigning French champions won 1-0.

Last month, in the Coupe de France third round, he featured for 26 minutes against SC Feignies and played for just 8 minutes against Vannes in the fourth round. The youngster is yet to start for the first team and therefore, he is disappointed.

Paris Saint-Germain have some of the world’s best attacking players and even an experienced player like Icardi has not been able to get regular game time when the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have been fit.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, is renowned for promoting young players. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Morton, Bradley are some of the youngsters who were introduced to the first team by the German boss and have progressed well under his management.

