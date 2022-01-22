Liverpool have been linked with Swiss international, Denis Zakaria, for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are at the forefront to sign him before deadline.

According to a story covered by ESPN, the Merseysiders, Borussia Dortmund and German champions Bayern Munich are front runners to sign the midfielder this month.

The 25-year-old star’s current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach will expire in the summer and the renowned news source have mentioned that the Anfield club have already moved in and made serious approaches to secure his signature in the winter transfer window.

In Britain, earlier this month, Mirror Sport also talked about Liverpool’s interest in the £25million-rated 40-capped international, who has the capability to go past opponents and make quick transitions from the center to the offensive third.

We do have more than a few midfielders in the current squad but unfortunately, due to consistent fitness issues, the options have remained limited. The likes of Thiago, Keita and Jones have missed a lot of games due to injury concerns and young Harvey Elliott has not played since September.

Therefore, the German manager needs to improve the midfield by signing a player, who can consistently press, break play and Zakaria could be a decent addition but his form has been average just like the entire Monchengladbach team this season.

In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to strengthen his midfield before deadline?