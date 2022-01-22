Liverpool backed to agree ‘superb’ £42million signing

Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Barcelona starlet, Gavi, for some time and lately, a La Liga expert has backed them to lure the midfielder.

The Reds need to reinforce things in the center of the park and earlier this month, Spanish source, Sport, revealed that they are interested in signing the 17-year-old boy, who has a release clause of £42million in his contract with the Catalan giants.

Former Nottingham Forest and Everton striker, Kevin Campbell, told Football Insider:

“He’s another home-grown talent at Barcelona. Gavi also has a bit about him as well, he’s got a real tough streak. Going out and buying top players will be difficult for Liverpool because top players want to play week-in, week-out. But if you’re getting a youngster in who you can mould and nurture, such as Gavi – wow, it would be a superb signing for them.”

The teenage sensation is naturally a central midfielder, who can effectively play on either flank and even in the No.10 role if needed. He is now a regular starter under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez and so far, in 14 La Liga starts this term, he has scored a goal and provided 3 assists.

The youngster made his debut for the La Furia Roja in the UEFA Nations League semi-final tie against European Champions Italy. He featured for 83 minutes in the contest that Spain won 2-1. So far, he has already made 4 appearances for the country.

It is evident that Gavi is a gifted player and that is why top European clubs are after him. So, Barca must move in to agree a new deal and get rid of the low release clause or else, suitors might make offers to hire his services.

In your view, should Liverpool quickly move in with an offer worth £42million to secure his signing?