In the winter transfer window, Liverpool have been linked with several attackers and the latest name in the limelight is that of Nico Williams.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is still looking for quality players who can cover when the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are not around and he is pleased with the performances of the young Athletic Bilbao winger.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that the Reds are intent on signing the teenage sensation, who has shown the qualities to become a future star. He could soon be selected by national team coach Luis Enrique, who has already handed caps to starlets like Gavi, Garcia, Pedri and Pino

Nico, who is the younger brother of Inaki Williams, has only started 6 league games under the management of Toral but this month, he has been highly impressive for Bilbao in the knock out competitions.

In the third round of the Copa Del Rey, Williams netted a brace in his team’s victory (2-0) over Mancha Real, on the other hand, in the round of 16, he set up the opening goal of the game against Barcelona in a contest that the San Mames outfit won 3-2.

Moreover, in the Spanish Supercopa, the speedy winger, who can play on either flank, was handed just 20 minutes as a substitute in the semi final and he scored the winning goal against reigning La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid. Few days back, his salary was improved and the termination clause was raised (AS) to 50 million euros (£42million).

Salah and Mane will turn 30 this year. Yes their contracts need to be extended but soon, Klopp should sign players, who can cover for the duo and eventually replace them in the squad.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Nico Williams?