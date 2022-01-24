Renowned media outlets have reported this month that Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier this month, Football Insider published a story and claimed that the Reds are after the Hammers star, who also wants to move to Anfield.

On the other hand, last week, The Athletic covered a report and stated that the Merseysiders are looking to strengthen their attack. Bowen has been a target for some time, Klopp admires the player and the six-time European Champions could move in to hire his services in the summer.

More recently, The Times have reported that the London club are worried that Liverpool will bid to sign the former Hull City winger, who has been in top form under David Moyes this term.

The English attacker was lured by the Hammers in the January transfer window of 2020 in a deal worth over £20million from the Tigers (BBC). He still has over three years left on the contract and reports indicate (The Express) that his market value will be around £50million.

The 25-year-old is a versatile talent, naturally, he is a right winger but he can effectively play in the No.9 role as well if required. This term, so far, in 32 appearances in all competitions, Bowen has directly contributed in 19 goals (9 goals and 10 assists).

Liverpool have registered back to back wins in the Premier League, won their opening FA Cup contest and booked a place in the final of the Carabao Cup in the absence of star wingers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Still, they need to strengthen the depth of the attack because the drop in quality is massive when the duo are not around.

In your view, is £50million-rated Jarrod Bowen good enough to improve the offense at Anfield?