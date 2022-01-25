If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in Dutch international and PSV Eindhoven playmaker, Cody Gakpo.

Last summer, Voetbal International reported that Bayern Munich inquired about signing the Netherlands star, who was valued at 30 million euros (£25million) by the Eredivisie giants. However, the player stayed put.

More recently, the renowned Dutch source have mentioned that apart from the Bavarians, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are also looking to sign the 22-year-old, who has held exploratory talks with both the Premier League times.

Naturally, Gakpo is a left winger but he is a versatile attacker, who can be deployed on either flank, in the CAM role and even as a center forward if needed.

In the current campaign, the youngster has been in brilliant for PSV, who are just a couple of points behind reigning champions, Ajax, after 20 league games. In 24 starts in all competitions thus far, he has directly contributed in no fewer than 21 goals (10 goals and 11 assists).

As far as his international career is concerned, Gakpo made his debut in June last year and so far, in 3 starts for the Oranje, he has netted a goal and provided an assist.

His current contract is due to expire in 2025 and Voetbal international claim that the player will soon extend his contract until 2026 and that would allow PSV Eindhoven to raise the asking price and sell him for more than 40 million euros (£33.5million), the amount they received from the sale of Lozano to Napoli.

The Anfield club relies heavily on goals from Salah and Mane and Klopp needs playmakers, who can cover for the African superstars. Should Liverpool spend over £33.5million to sign Cody Gakpo?