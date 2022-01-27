Liverpool press to seal signing of £66million star before deadline – Report

If reports in the Portuguese media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with Colombian international, Luis Diaz, who may end up leaving Porto this month.

Two days back, Jornal de Noticias, reported that the Reds intend to sign the South American winger, who is also wanted by Tottenham, before the closure of the January transfer window.

Yesterday, the famous Portuguese news source (press image provided below) covered another story and stated that Spurs prepare to move in with an offer of 45 million euros to sign the speedy winger, who has been in brilliant form for the Dragons this season.

However, JN claim that the bid is not going to be enough because the player is protected by a massive release clause of £66million (80 million euros) and will only be allowed to leave this month if an offer close to the clause is received.

It is stated that Liverpool have not given up and press to seal the signing of the 25-year-old attacker. The good news for the Anfield faithful is that the player admires the Reds and is interested in joining them (Record via Sport Witness).

Diaz was the joint top scorer at the last summer’s Copa America and he has been tearing it apart for Porto. In all competitions this term, the 31-capped star has started 26 games and directly contributed in 22 goals for the Liga Nos leaders.

Liverpool do lack quality depth as far as their wide attacking positions are concerned and Klopp needs to find long term replacements for Salah and Mane.

In your view, should the Reds splash £66million to sign Luis Diaz before deadline?