Liverpool need to strengthen their offense at the earliest. The depth is a concern and they need more plans to implement in the attacking third.

At the moment, the Reds do not have any player in the squad who is good enough to cover in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The drop in quality is huge.

On the other hand, we have mainly operated with a False No. 9 under Jurgen Klopp and do not have a proven quality out and out center forward. Last but not the least, the Reds have not replaced Coutinho as yet and lack a natural central attacking midfielder.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are looking to hire the services of a versatile player, who can be deployed in all of the above mentioned positions. The player in discussion is Paulo Dybala, whose current deal with Juventus will expire in the summer.

The Argentine international currently earns a salary of 7 million euros a season i.e. £113,000-a-week (Calcio Mercato) and he has been demanding a new deal that would make him earn 10 million euros a season i.e. £160,000-a-week (Tutto Sport). The Bianconeri have failed to meet the demands and therefore, the South American playmaker is linked with a move away from the club with Liverpool in the lime light.

Reports indicate that Dybala is eager to agree a move to Anfield. According to renowned Italian journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, the Merseysiders have made contact with the 28-year-old who would be keen to join them.

On the other hand, Tutto Mercato Web, also claim that Liverpool have the approval of the player and they are readying a proposal, that could formalize soon, to sign him.

Paulo Dybala has proven his worth in the Serie A. He was named the Player of the Season ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2019-20 campaign (Goal) and has won every major prize in Italy.

This season, in 18 starts in all competitions, the La Albiceleste playmaker has directly contributed in 15 goals (11 goals and 4 assists). In your opinion, should Liverpool submit a proposal to secure his signing?