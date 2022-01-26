Over the years, the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have served the club brilliantly and now Diogo Jota is also proving to be a massive hit.

Taking into consideration that Bobby is 30 and our African duo will turn 30 this year, sooner rather than later, the Reds would need to bring in long term replacements.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Anfield club are at the forefront to sign Brazilian and Palmeiras sensation Endrick.

According to Sky Sports News, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, reigning PL champions, Manchester City and European Champions Chelsea are leading to hire the services of the 15-year-old forward when he will turn 16 in July.

The renowned media outlet claim that the teenage sensation is a generational talent and apart from the top four Premier League sides, the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid and German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also interested in securing the signature of the striker.

Endrick’s current contract with the Copa Libertadores winners will expire in November 2024 and it is stated that his market value is around 40 million euros (£34million).

The fact that a number of European giants are reportedly looking to sign the youngster, it can be safely said that Endrick is a highly talented and gifted forward. In your view, should Liverpool push hard to win the race for his signature?