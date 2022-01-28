Liverpool bid accepted & medical scheduled to seal £49.5m signing on Monday – Report

Liverpool have had an inactive transfer window as far as the incomings are concerned but it seems that the last few days are going to be extremely busy.

According to multiple media outlets in Portugal, the Reds have agreed a deal with Porto to sign Luis Diaz. They also have the agreement of the player.

According to Record, last night, the Merseysiders moved in with an offer worth 60 million euros (£49.5m), 45 million euros in cash and the other 15 million euros in add-ons.

It is claimed that the player has already reached an agreement with the Merseysiders and the move is expected to be completed on Monday.

This morning, A Bola has claimed that Liverpool’s £49.5m bid has been accepted by FC Porto much to the despair of their manager, Sergio Conceicao. The player was approached by Spurs as well but he is not interested in moving to the north London club.

The Copa America top scorer is with the national side who will collide against Peru tonight in the World Cup qualification fixture and a few days later, they will play Argentina. Keeping in view that Colombia are in a tough battle to qualify for finals in Qatar, the winger would not be released and therefore, the medical must be done in South America.

In such a scenario, as per Neil Jones, Liverpool have scheduled a medical in Argentina to ensure that they get the deal over the line before the transfer deadline ends on Monday.

