As per latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are heavily linked with Argentine international and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

The Serie A star’s current deal with the Turin based club will expire on 30th June and it seems likely that he will be leaving the club on a bosman.

According to Record (press image provided below), Liverpool are readying a move to sign the versatile forward, who likes to play in the secondary striker’s role but can effectively be deployed anywhere in the offense.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that Dybala has been asking the Bianconeri for a contract worth 10 million euros per year (£160,000 a week) but in vain.

However, it is stated that Liverpool can agree terms with the 28-year-old star that will make him earn £160,000 a week because they can afford such a deal.

Dybala has won the Scudetto on five occasions and has the quality and the experience to improve Liverpool’s attacking department which seriously needs to be reinforced.

In the Champions League group stage this term, the South American star started 3 games, scored as many goals and also provided an assist. On the other hand, in the Serie A thus far, he has started 15 games and directly contributed in 10 goals (7 goals and 3 assists).

In your view, should Liverpool agree a deal worth £160,000 a week to sign Paulo Dybala?