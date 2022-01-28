Klopp pressing Liverpool to sign £112,000-a-week secondary striker

Over the years, Liverpool have heavily relied on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for goals. The burden has been shared by Jota lately but the Reds still need major reinforcements in the attack.

As per reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are heavily linked with two South American stars in the form of Dybala and Diaz.

News – Report – Liverpool can agree £160,000 a week deal to sign forward

Earlier in the day, we covered a story on the FC Porto star, who is expected to sign for the European giants before the closure of this transfer window.

As far as the Juventus man is concerned, two days back, TMW reported that the 19-time English champions are preparing a move to sign the Argentine international, who would like secure a move to Anfield.

In Spain, Nacional have reported that Barcelona also want to hire the services of the Serie star, who can be lured for free in the summer. However, the Catalan giants face competition from the Reds.

It is stated that Jurgen Klopp is pressing Liverpool to bring the ex Palermo to the club on a bosman. The Reds can agree a pre-contract with the player, who earns (CM) around £112,000-a-week, this month.

Dybala is naturally a secondary striker, who likes to operate just behind the main center forward. Moreover, he can effectively play in the wide attacking positions as well.

The 28-year-old has regularly scored and created goals in the Italian league and it will be massive coup if Liverpool can get his signing done for free. The supporters will surely go berserk if the Reds end up luring both Dybala and Diaz.