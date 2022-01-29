The signing of Luis Diaz will surely excite the Liverpool supporters as the team desperately needed to improve the quality in depth in the attacking third.

There is no one good enough to cover for the likes of Salah and Mane but with the expected arrival of the Colombian international, the situation would improve.

According to a report covered today by Diario de Noticias (press image provided below), the 60 million euros deal that Liverpool agreed with Porto is practically complete and the official announcement will likely be made on Monday.

The famous Portuguese media outlet have claimed that the Dragons were happy with the proposal put forward by the Merseysiders, who have already reached an agreement over personal terms with the South American attacker.

Liverpool have agreed a contract until 2027 that is worth £16million in total. DN state that Luis Diaz will get around £2.9million per season, £56,000 a week.

Last night, Colombia were defeated by Peru in the World Cup qualification fixture and the Copa America top scorer played for the full 90 minutes. The La Tricolor need to step up big time to qualify for Qatar and they will face continental giants, Argentina, next week.

Diario de Noticias mention that the Reds have sent a team of doctors to South America to carry out the medical examinations of Luis Diaz in order to complete the signing before the transfer window shuts down on 31st January.

The 25-year-old has been the best player in the Portuguese league in the current campaign and signing him will be a big statement from Liverpool, who have the chance to win all the trophies this season.