Liverpool are getting closer and closer to sealing the signing of Colombian international Luis Diaz and the latest reports are positive.

The Anfield faithful are waiting for official confirmations and the stories covered in Portugal today indicate that the announcement should be made in hours as the Reds press to get the deal over the line.

We take a look at the reports covered by Jornal Madeira and Jornal de Noticias today (press image provided below).

JM claim that Diaz’s departure for Liverpool is almost a certainty and the confirmation should be made in the next few hours. Having already reached agreements with Porto and the player, the Merseysiders are working to get the medical done soon so that the deal can be officially completed.

Similarly, JN claim that the the South American’s move from the Dragons to the Reds is expected to be announced this weekend with only small details left.

The renowned Portuguese source state that Spurs and Liverpool made almost identical proposals worth 60 million euros but the payment structure proposed by the Anfield club was favorable.

Liverpool are paying 45 million euros fixed, 10 million euros based on appearances and the remaining 5 million euros depend on individual and collective awards/titles.

Therefore, it is expected that the deal will eventually become the most expensive sale in the history of Porto, overtaking the 50 million euros that Real Madrid paid to sign Eder Militao.