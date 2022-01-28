Liverpool seem to be very active as we enter into the final three days of the winter transfer window.

If reports in the Spanish media are anything to go by then the Reds have moved in with an offer to hire the services of Brazilian international and Atletico Madrid forward, Matheus Cunha.

News – Liverpool bid accepted & medical scheduled to seal £49.5m signing on Monday – Report

In the summer transfer window, the reigning La Liga champions paid a fee of 30 million euros (£24.9million) to sign the Samba starlet from German side, Hertha Berlin (Marca).

However, the South American striker has mainly been a bench warmer in the current campaign under the management of Diego Simeone.

Earlier in the day, AS reported that Liverpool are trying to tempt the player to move to Anfield. Klopp likes Cunha and the Rojiblancos have received an official offer from the Merseysiders. The famous news source claim that Atletico have no plans to offload him.

The 22-year-old was a key member of the Brazilian squad that won the Olympics last summer. He featured in 5 games for the Seleccao and directly contributed in 4 goals (3 goals and 1 assist) in the tournament.

In the presence of big-name forwards like Luis Saurez and Antoine Griezmann, Cunha has rarely started for the Colchoneros. So far, he has only started 3 games in the La Liga, scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists. On the other hand, he started vs Majadahonda in the third round of the Copa Del Rey and scored the opening goal of the game.

The youngster netted 15 goals in 16 games for the U-23 national side and so far, he has earned 5 caps for the 5-time World Cup winners.

In your view, is Matheus Cunha good enough to strengthen the strike-force at Anfield?