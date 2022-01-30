Liverpool are inching closer to signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto and the capture should excite the Anfield faithful.

We have an update as far as the personal terms of the contract are concerned. Yesterday, Portuguese source, Diario de Noticias, reported that the player will earn 3.5 million euros a season (£56,000 a week) at Anfield.

News – Liverpool in talks to sign £50million play-breaker – Report

However, according to an exclusive story covered by Simon Mullock, published in today’s edition of The Mirror (press image provided below), Liverpool have agreed a five-year deal with the Colombian that will make him earn £90,000 a week (£4.68million a season).

So, the entire worth of the five-year contract is around £23.4million. The renowned journalist has claimed that Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, is still demanding a mammoth deal worth £400,000 a week and the Reds are continuing to play hardball.

As far as the transfer fee for Luis Diaz is concerned, Mullock states that Porto were looking for a huge amount of £83million but Julian Ward, the new transfer specialist, managed to bring the price down to £50million.

It is only a matter of time before the official announcement is made.

The 25-year-old star has netted 16 goals in all competitions this term and his departure would be a huge blow for the Dragons, who currently sit at the top of the Liga Nos table.