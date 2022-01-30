In the summer, Liverpool opted to splash the cash to lure French center back, Ibrahima Konate, from German side RB Leipzig.

Reports this month have heavily linked the Reds with another central defender in the form of Uruguayan international, Ronald Araujo, and the latest update is interesting.

Earlier this month, Sport revealed that the South American star is prepared to stay at the Nou Camp but wants a decent pay rise to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

The famous Catalan source mentioned that Liverpool are willing to secure a contract with the 22-year-old player that will make him earn much more than what Barca can offer him.

Now, another Catalan outlet, Nacional, have come up with a headline stating (Araujo demands) “more money or he goes to Klopp’s Liverpool”. He is tempted by the Merseysiders.

It is stated that the youngster is very close to leaving than staying because the talks with the Spanish giants have not progressed well at all.

The 6-capped international was extremely disappointed with Barcelona’s proposal and did not take a second to turn it down. He thinks that he deserves recognition and a considerable pay rise. Currently, he is one of the lowest earners at the club.

Araujo is now a regular starter under Xavi Hernandez and a key player for the Uruguayan national side. On Friday night, he featured for the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory vs Paraguay (World Cup qualification fixture).

At Anfield, even if Nat Phillips ends up leaving the club in this transfer window, Liverpool have ample quality and depth as far as the central defensive positions are concerned with stars like Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Konate around. Therefore, in my view, there is no need to lure the £33m-rated center half.