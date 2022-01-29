Liverpool have been looking to strengthen things in the center of the park and a number of candidates have been observed.

Earlier this month, The Athletic revealed that the Reds are keen on hiring the services of French international and Monaco starlet, Aurelien Tchouameni. The youngster is in the focus again.

News – Liverpool agree £16million contract to secure signing – Report

According to a story published by RMC Sport yesterday, the 22-year-old could end up leaving the Ligue 1 side soon, he is wanted by a number of big clubs in Europe and thus far, no price has been on set on him. It could be 60 to 100 million euros.

The French media outlet mentioned that the entourage of the play-breaker are in talks with top teams and Liverpool are one of them.

Three months back, Catalan source, Sport, reported that Liverpool are interested in the Tchouameni and Monaco want £50million from his departure.

Taking into consideration that his current deal with the French side will expire in over 2 years, any valuation above £50million should really be considered excessive.

At Anfield, Liverpool’s chief play-breaker is Brazilian international, Fabinho, who is brilliant at tackling, pressing and passing the ball from distance. So, he is irreplaceable at the moment.

What we really lack in the center is a player who can regularly score and create goals. Therefore, in my view, a creative CAM should be lured instead of spending money on Tchouameni. What do you think?