Liverpool have been linked with Brighton star, Yves Bissouma, for a long time and lately, two former Reds have backed the clubs to finally secure his signing.

Last summer, the Merseysiders were reportedly close to hiring the services of the Mali international (Mirror Sport) but the move could not happen. As it stands, we have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum yet.

Since the departure of the Dutch international, Jurgen Klopp has been lacking his energetic presence in the center of the park and Bissouma, who is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League, could be a top addition.

Former Liverpool wingers, Jermain Pennant and John Barnes, have heavily praised the 25-year-old African star and think that he would be the perfect signing for the Anfield club (via Mirror Sport):

Pennant – “To have someone like Bissouma in the midfield would add something to that midfield. Bissouma is great on the ball, similar to Jordan, nice passing, and gets around the pitch easily.”

Barnes – “If you look at the age of Liverpool’s midfielders, a lot of them are aged 30 or older, Yves is young and would be an excellent signing for the club. He must decide what is right for himself, but the quality he possesses at this stage of his career – he should be aiming higher.”

“If you wanted to create a template for the ideal Liverpool central midfielder, Bissouma fits it perfectly.”

The former Lille player helped Mali qualify for the KO stages of the African Cup of Nations but few days back, they were knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16 (on penalties) by Equatorial Guinea.

Bissouma’s current contract with the Seagulls will expire next year and reports (The Athletic) have indicated that he can be lured for a fee of £50million this month. In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally sign him?