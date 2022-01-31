Liverpool officially secured the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto yesterday but there’s still business to do in the winter transfer window as per the reports going on in the media.

The Reds have been after Fulham playmaker, Fabio Carvalho, for some time and the latest reports are looking positive.

Few hours back, famous journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that talks between the Reds and the Cottagers have entered into the final stages and an offer of 7 million euros has been submitted.

On the other hand, this morning, The Daily Mail (press image provided below) have reported that after luring Diaz, the Merseysiders are looking to finalize the signing of Carvalho before deadline.

It is stated that Liverpool have moved in with a bid worth £5million and would allow the attacking midfielder to stay (on loan till the end of the season) with the London club, who are currently on top of the Championship table.

Carvalho naturally plays in the No. 10 role behind the striker and this season, so far, in 15 league starts, he has directly contributed in 11 goals (7 goals and 4 assists).

Keeping in view that the player will be out of contract in the summer, it would be feasible for Fulham to accept a fee in the current transfer window.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming hours and keep you updated.