Done – £64,615 a week star secures Liverpool exit

In the last summer transfer window, on deadline day, Liverpool were busy announcing new deals for players and one of them rewarded was Nat Phillips.

This deadline day, the 24-year-old central defender has sealed a move away from the Anfield club.

According to The Daily Mail, the Reds were hoping to permanently sell Phillips in the winter transfer window but no one met the asking price of £15million.

Now, Bournemouth have officially agreed a deal with the Reds to sign the player on loan until the end of the campaign.

Last season, in the absence of senior center, backs like Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez, Phillips was the one who brilliantly led the backline and helped us qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The stars are back this term and in the summer, Klopp opted to further reinforce the central defensive positions by bringing in Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig.

In such a scenario, the Bolton-born defender, who earns around £64,615 a week (The Mirror) has only started 3 games in all competitions for the senior Liverpool side (all victories) and needed to leave to play week in week out.

He surely deserves to play regular first-team football and we wish him all the very best at the Cherries.