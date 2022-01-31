After sealing the signing of Luis Diaz, Liverpool have completely focused on striking a deal with Fulham to lure Fabio Carvalho.

With just over a couple of hours remaining in the winter transfer window, the Reds must act fast and the latest reports suggest that there is still a chance that the deal can be done.

News – Done – £64,615 a week star secures Liverpool exit

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are still in talks with the Cottagers, who are playing hardball even though the attacking midfielder’s contract will expire in June.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the success of the Harry Wilson deal means that things are being done professionally.

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, claims that the London-based club are looking for a fee worth more than 6-7 million euros for their prized asset.

On the other hand, the famous transfer expert mentions that Liverpool are prepared to agree a five-year contract with the 19-year-old playmaker if they are able to reach an agreement with the Championship leaders.

Moreover, they are willing to let the player stay with Fulham (on loan) until the end of the campaign. This term, the teenage sensation has so far netted 7 goals in 18 league appearances under the management of Marco Silva.

Will Liverpool be able to finally secure the signing of Carvalho before the end of the transfer deadline? Only time will tell.