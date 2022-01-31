Liverpool have been locked in talks with Fulham over the transfer of Fabio Carvalho and the transfer saga might have taken a new twist.

According to The Athletic, the Cottagers are now considering a late move to sign Neco Williams on loan from the Merseysiders.

The news outlet have mentioned that next hour is going to be crucial as to whether an agreement can be reached between the clubs.

Williams’ current deal at Anfield will expire in the summer of 2025 and reports suggest that the Reds rate him at around £10million (Mirror Sport).

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right back in the world and in his presence, the Welsh international has mainly warmed the bench. In the current campaign, so far, the 20-year-old has only made a single appearance in the Premier League.

The youngster was part of the Wales squad at the European Championships and would surely want to feature for his country at the World Cup should they earn a place in the finals. For that, he needs to play regular first-team football and it would be better if he leaves.

Liverpool do have Joe Gomez and veteran James Milner, who can play in the right back role if needed, but let’s hope that Trent, who has been in sensational form, remains fit.

In your view, should the Reds allow Neco Williams to leave on loan?