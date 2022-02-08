Klopp intent as Liverpool look to sign £42million versatile player – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Barcelona starlet, Gavi, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

According to a report covered today by Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below), the 17-year-old boy wants to stay at the Nou Camp but so far, the Catalan giants have not been able to agree a new deal with him.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the dilemma for Barca is that Gavi will be out of contract in 2023 and has a relatively low release clause of 50 million euros (£42million) that has aroused the interest of Liverpool and other suitors.

MD cite reports in England and claim that Jurgen Klopp is intent on luring the teenage sensation and has requested the club to get his signing done.

Naturally, the youngster is a central midfielder but he is a versatile player, who can effectively play in the wide attacking positions as well.

In the last league game against, Atletico Madrid, Xavi Hernandez utilized Gavi on the left flank and he scored in the contest that Barca eventually won 4-2. So far, he has directly contributed in 5 goals (2 goals and 3 assists) in 15 league starts this term.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona look to agree a new deal with the La Roja starlet and aim to insert a release clause of 500-1000 million euros.

In your view, should Liverpool move in quickly to sign the versatile player for £42million?