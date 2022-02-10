4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Leicester with Diaz and Salah

In December last year, Leicester defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Tonight, the two teams will collide at Anfield. Who will come out on top?

The Merseysiders need all three points to put pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Klopp to make several changes to the squad that started vs Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

In the goal, Alisson Becker should return and in front of the Brazilian shot stopper, Matip could come back to partner Van Dijk in the central defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely retain his starting position in the right back role, on the other hand, Andy Robertson could return in place of Tsimikas to feature in the left back role.

In the center of the park, Fabinho should start as the main holding midfielder and in front of the Samba star, the likes of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara could start. Skipper, Henderson, is a doubt with a back injury.

Up front, Mohamed Salah is back and raring to go. The Egyptian international may start on the right wing and summer signing Luis Diaz, may get the nod to make his debut start vs the Foxes in his preferred left wing role. Diogo Jota could feature ahead of Firmino in the False No. 9 role.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester: