Liverpool have been tracking Uruguayan international and Barcelona star, Ronald Araujo, for quite some time and reports suggest that they continue to press to sign him.

In the January transfer window, Sport revealed that the Merseysiders are willing to agree a deal with the central defender that will make him earn way more than what he currently earns with the Spanish side.

On Sunday, the famous Catalan outlet (news image provided below) reported that if an agreement is not reached then Barca would practically be obliged to sell the South American defender keeping in view that he will be out of contract i 2023.

It is stated that so far, the La Liga club have offered Araujo a five year deal that is going to make him earn around 3 million euros per season i.e. way lower than the figures currently earned by Fati and Pedri at the Nou Camp.

Therefore, the player is unhappy that the talks are not going accordingly to plan. In such a scenario, it is stated that Liverpool are tempted, they have made contact with the player in recent months and look to finally secure his signature.

However, Sport claim that the Reds are not alone in the race. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also battling to hire the 22-year-old star.

The 7-capped international is a regular starter under Xavi and yesterday, he scored a crucial goal to help Barcelona beat reigning champions Atletico Madrid in the La Liga.

In your view, should Liverpool move to finally sign £51m-rated star Ronald Araujo?