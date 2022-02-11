In the summer of 2018, Liverpool broke the bank to sign a top class goal keeper in the form of Brazilian international, Alisson Becker.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are looking to lure another proven quality shot stopper and the player in discussion is Marc-Andrea ter Stegen.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Liverpool are willing to make a significant financial effort and would pay around 70 million euros (£58.8million) to sign the German international from Barcelona.

It is stated that Jurgen Klopp would offer him an ambitious project and a starting role in the side as Alisson has not been at 100% due to on and off injuries.

Yes, the Brazilian has missed several games in the past few seasons due to fitness concerns but he is without doubt one of the best goalies in the world. Moreover, this season, he has only missed a single game that too when he contracted the coronavirus. So, in all fairness, the claim made by the Catalan outlet is unbelievable.

The likes of Loris Karius and Adrian are expected to leave the Anfield club when their contracts will expire in the summer, still, Klopp does not need to invest to improve the goal keeping department in the next transfer window.

To cover for Alisson, we have a Kelleher, who has proved to be brilliant when needed. On the other hand, young Pitaluga is there as a backup as well.

Ter Stegen has won every major domestic title multiple times with Barcelona and he was a key member of the squad that won the UEFA Champions League in 2015 under the management of Luis Enrique.

In your view, do Liverpool need to sign a goalie?