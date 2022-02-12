Two changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Burnley

Liverpool defeated Leicester City in their last league game and will collide against Burnley in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Clarets are currently at the bottom of the table but they were able to earn a point vs Manchester United on Tuesday night.

News – Liverpool remain at the forefront to sign £33.6million playmaker

As far as the team news is concerned, AFCON winner, Sadio Mane, has returned and trained with the first team, on the other hand, skipper Henderson is back from his back injury and also took part in the training yesterday.

However, I think it will be too early to start the duo on Sunday and we can expect them to be on the bench against Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp could make two key changes to the side that started vs the Foxes on Thursday night.

The back-line would likely remain unchanged and Brazilian international, Alisson Becker, who has been in top-class form, must start in the goal.

In the central midfield, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho should retain their starting places and Naby Keita might be the one to return and replace Curtis Jones.

As far as the offense is concerned, Jota, who needed two goals in the midweek, and winter signing, Diaz, who impressed vs Leicester, must start again. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah could replace Firmino in the lineup.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Burnley: