Few months back, Calcio Mercato reported that Liverpool are in the front row to sign Dutch international and Club Brugge playmaker, Noa Lang.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds remain at the forefront to hire the services of the versatile attacker.

As per Italian football journalist, Carlo Laudisa, AC Milan are interested in signing the 22-year-old star but the high asking price of £33.6million set by the Belgian club and the presence of Liverpool in the race have slowed down the talks.

The La Gazzetta Dello Sport’s reporter claimed (via Milan News):

“Milan have followed Lang with great attention, but the request of €40million and the competition from Liverpool are putting the brakes on this negotiation.”

Lang is naturally a left winger but he can effectively play anywhere in the attacking third, even as an out and out center forward. In the 2020-21 campaign, he scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Brugge.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 3-capped international has started 30 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 20 goals (8 goals and 12 assists).

Liverpool reinforced their attack by signing Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window but still need to improve the depth of the department, especially if they end up offloading the likes of Origi and Minamino (The Athletic).

In your view, should Klopp move in to sign Noa Lang in the summer?